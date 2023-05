10:29 PM: If you’re headed for the eastbound bridge – don’t try to go via either northbound Avalon or southbound Harbor. The traffic-camera screengrab above is from just before emergency responders arrived at the scene of a crash blocking part of the intersection. Note one vehicle went over the sidewalk (screen left) and another is pointed the wrong way in the lane alongside it. No serious injuries reported.

11:02 PM: Tow trucks are on scene.