TONIGHT: Two neighborhood meetings, including Hiawatha discussion @ Admiral Neighborhood Association

Breaking news got in the way of today's full event list

PARKS @ ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: For those interested in the projects happening at Hiawatha, the Admiral Neighborhood Association plans to discuss them tonight with a Parks representative. All are welcome at the meeting, which is in-person only, starting at 7 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill). SPD also is expected to be in attendance as usual, so you also have an opportunity to ask about recent incidents/concerns.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Toward the south end of the peninsula, tonight’s also the regular meeting for the Fauntleroy Community Association board. Community members are always welcome. It’s a hybrid meeting, so you can attend either in-person at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) or online – you can register via the FCA website.