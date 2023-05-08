Summery forecast for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, now 5 days away

Warm weather is returning and this weekend is currently expected to have summer-like weather – sunny, 80ish! That includes Saturday, which is this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. On the second Saturday every May since 2005 – except for the pandemic years (2020 and 2021) – West Seattle becomes Western Washington’s garage/yard/etc. sale capital for a day. WSCGSD was launched in 2005; we at WSB have coordinated it since 2008. This year, more than 400 sales are registered for the first time, and you can preview the locations via the map/list, which we published this past Saturday – the online version here (be sure to use the plus/minus zooming to see all the sales in specific areas) and the printable list here. Official sale hours on Saturday (May 13) are 9 am-3 pm, but as you’ll see on the list, some sellers have chosen to add hours/days. Starting tonight, as we do each year, we’ll publish some lists – such as benefit sales, block sales, plant sales, art sales – as the countdown continues. (You can also search the map for keywords in sale descriptions – see those hints at the bottom of the map page.)