SPORTS: West Seattle HS baseball, softball teams advance in postseason

High-school sports postseason updates:

BASEBALL: West Seattle High School finished the Metro League tournament last night with second place after a 5-2 loss to Lincoln at Steve Cox Memorial Park. The Wildcats, now 20-3, have led the league all season and now head to the state championships. We’re awaiting word of their first game; the tournament starts Tuesday, and the matchups will be posted here.

SOFTBALL: After their final two games at the Metro League softball tournament, WSHS took sixth place and is moving on to districts. Friday at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, the Wildcats beat Lincoln 12-2 and then lost to Bishop Blanchet 7-6. WSHS’s first district game is Tuesday at NCSWAC, 5:30 pm vs. Lake Washington.