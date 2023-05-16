West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: West Seattle High School’s softball season ends

May 16, 2023 10:23 pm
So close! West Seattle High School‘s softball season ended tonight, but not before a thrilling comeback attempt. At Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, the Wildcats lost to Lake Washington 9-7 in the district tournament. At one point they were down 6-1 – and then they battled back to take the lead, 7-6, with a three-run homer by Kamil Ignacio (#1 in photo above) a big factor in that. But the Kangaroos weren’t done yet, and scored three runs in the seventh to take the win. West Seattle finishes the season with a 13-7 record.

