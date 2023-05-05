SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS pulls out playoff win in 13 innings

Thanks for the updates from Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. Brandon reports that Chief Sealth International High School‘s baseball team has just defeated Ingraham in a must-win Metro League playoff game, 2-1 in 13 innings. A texter tells us the game was scoreless until the 13th – then Ingraham scored a run in the top of that inning, followed by Sealth scoring two for the win in the bottom. The texter tells us the winning run came on a bases-loaded walk with two outs. Sealth will play again at Steve Cox, 4 pm Wednesday (May 10th), vs. Seattle Prep.