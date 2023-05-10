SOFTBALL POSTSEASON: West Seattle HS advances; Chief Sealth IHS season ends

All afternoon and evening, Metro League softball-tournament contenders have been on the field at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, including both local teams.

(WSB photo, between innings at WSHS-Ballard game)

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL: The Wildcats blew out Ingraham in their first game of the day, at mid-afternoon, 19-0. That sent them forward to play Ballard tonight. WSHS lost that game 5-3, but gets one more try to stay in the postseason, with a 1:30 pm game Friday (May 12) vs. Lincoln, also at NCSWAC (2801 SW Thistle).

CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL: Lincoln is who brought the Seahawks’ season to an end this afternoon, 15-10. Chief Sealth finishes the year with a 10-8 record.