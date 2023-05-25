UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for 9000 block 18th SW

1:25 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to a building in the 9000 block of 18th SW [vicinity map]. 911 callers reported seeing flames. Updates to come.

1:28 AM: First arriving units confirm it’s a “working fire.” SFD describes it as a “vacant building.”

1:35 AM: Firefighters have told dispatch it looks like the fire “started on the outside.” City records show the house, sold after foreclosure last fall, has been the subject of multiple “vacant building” violations, most recently last month.

1:42 AM: They’ve declared the fire “tapped” (out).