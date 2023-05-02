SAFETY ALERT: Wednesday is Bike/Walk/Roll To School Day

(WSB file photo from past Bike To School Day)

If you’re on the roads and/or sidewalks tomorrow (Wednesday, May 3rd), expect more multi-modal traffic heading to and from local schools. Genesee Hill Elementary parent Dave points out that it’s Bike/Walk/Roll To School Day and wanted us to share this reminder again: “Drivers, please keep an extra eye out for students biking and walking to school tomorrow, May 3rd. Students will be coming from all directions between 7:30-7:45 AM and arriving in the parking lot on Dakota St.” Any other schools participating? Let us know (or post a comment) – thank you!