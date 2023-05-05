ROAD WORK AHEAD: Roxbury/Olson project starting soon

That map from SDOT shows where work is expected to start soon for pedestrian improvements at Roxbury/Olson [map], which have been in the works for at least three years. The city has sent notices to people in the area, but it’s a busy corridor, so many others who use it need to know too. From the SDOT advisory:

This work will include: -A new pedestrian signal on the northwest side of the intersection

-Shifting the crosswalks across SW Roxbury St so they’re better aligned

-Curb bulbs that extend the sidewalk corners for people walking on the south side of the intersection

-Curb ramps for improved ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility

Once work begins, it is expected to last six months, SDOT says, with work hours primarily 9 am-3 pm on weekdays. They’ll have flaggers to help with lane closures. Here’s the full construction notice.