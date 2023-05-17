RETURNING: West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade

(WSB photo from 2022 parade)

Independence Day is just seven weeks away, and organizers want to be sure you know the West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade is on! Here’s their announcement:

Mark your calendars and start planning your bike, strollers, scooter, and wagon decorations! The West Seattle 4th of July Kids Parade is happening again this year!

The parade is made up of families in decorated bikes, strollers, scooters, wagons, and more! The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 in the North Admiral neighborhood at Sunset Ave. SW and 44th Ave. SW. and winds through the area to end at Hamilton Viewpoint Park for games and food trucks! Local businesses will be on hand with craft booths and activities for kids of all ages. The annual potato sack races will take place in the park and this year we have new potato sacks! Families are welcome to bring their own snacks and picnics and hang out. This year the food trucks will be back! So far Mini the Dough Nut and Lil’ J’s Super Dawgs said they’ll be there!

If businesses are interested in sponsoring a craft or activity table, please reach out to Megan Erb at meganerb@hotmail.com.