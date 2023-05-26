Neighborhood block parties planned for first-ever West Seattle (and beyond) Pride Night Out

A West Seattle family is launching a new way to celebrate Pride. Michael Mattinger emailed us to say that “a number of streets in West Seattle are planning Seattle’s first neighborhood ‘Pride Night Out‘ (much like Night Out),” starting at 5 pm Thursday, June 22nd. Michael explains, “My husband and I, who live in West Seattle, had this idea as it’s personally important for us to show our kids that our streets, neighborhood and NEIGHBORS are a safe place amidst the LGBTQ+ challenges facing our nation these days. The most beautiful part is that most of our support is coming from Allies and not necessarily members of the LGBTQ+ community. Our neighbors are really stepping up and creating a family-friendly way to celebrate Pride with our little ones.” For Michael’s neighborhood party, they’re planning music, food, games, face painters, poetry readings, a nonprofit-giving table for Lambert House, and a performance by West Seattle drag queen Dolly Madison.

Michael is getting the word out about this “in hopes that other streets across West Seattle are inspired to band together to celebrate their own local LGBTQ+ pride on June 22. It’s extremely easy … all one needs is a permit and a few interested neighbors.” Already, he says, other neighborhoods in the metro area have heard about it and are planning Neighborhood Pride Night Out events – Capitol Hill, Bellevue, Kirkland, and Shoreline, so they’ve broadened the logo (above right) to “Seattle Pride Night Out.” If you’re in the city limits, you can apply for a street-party permit – for this or any other occasion – by going here. They’ve set up a social-media group for discussion/support, here.