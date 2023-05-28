More brown water in Gatewood, south Morgan Junction

Multiple reports, via email and Twitter, with word of brown water. First:

John on the 7100 block of California Ave SW reports taking a “mineral bath” and recommends checking your water before doing the laundry.

Also just out of the inbox, T reports, “I want to let you know about brown water in Gatewood (41st and Holden) this morning. It’s been reported to SPU. … Apparently someone has operated a hydrant in the neighborhood which stirred up sediment. It should be clear by 6:00 p.m.” If your water turns up discolored, always report it to SPU, 206-386-1800, so they can track it; they recently explained that a change in hydrant-testing procedures is apparently stirring up more sediment – mostly rust – in the lines. (Thanks to the commenter who provided the initial tip about that change!)