Local students’ next chance to connect with area robotics teams

Got a student in your household who’s interested in robotics? Two teams that meet a bit south of here – but have, and welcome, West Seattle participants – sent this announcement of an event that’s just a few days away:

Two local robotics teams will be hosting an information night for students and their families on May 23rd, from 6:30 to 8 pm. Tekerz Robotics and Skunk Works Robotics are competitive robotics teams based in the Highline area. They are affiliated with 4-H and accept members from any school, including homeschoolers. The teams share a workspace graciously provided by Highline Public Schools.

Skunk Works and Tekerz have been in the Highline area for 17 and 13 years respectively and have won numerous awards as part of FIRST robotics. Both are looking for new members who want an opportunity to develop and utilize skills in CAD, programming, graphic design, statistical analysis, marketing, wiring and parts fabrication. The teams function as businesses and learn marketable skills and teamwork under the supervision of mentors.

Students are welcome to visit with either team or both. The Tekerz plan to compete in FTC and FRC. The Skunks focus solely on the FRC division. FTC competes on a 12’x12′ field and builds robots that must fit into a 18″ cube. FTC is for students from 7th to 12th grade. FRC competes on a 54’x27′ field and builds robots that weigh less than 125lbs. The size requirements vary each year. FRC is primarily for 9th to 12th grade.

We ask that a parent or guardian attend as well. Interested students may fill out the Google form and the teams will contact them with additional information regarding the programs and the location prior to the event. You may also contact the teams directly via email at tekerzrobotics@gmail.com or coach@skunkworks1983.com