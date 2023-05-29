JUNE PREVIEW: Delridge Disc-O tournament next weekend. Players wanted!

Another preview of what’s up as June approaches: In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, the second annual Delridge Disc-O ultimate tournament for middle- and high-school players is happening next Sunday:

Delridge Disc-O

Ultimate Mixed Hat Tournament

Sunday, June 4th | Delridge Playfield South

Middle School – 10:30 am – 1:30 pm

High School – 2 pm – 5 pm

The second Delridge Disc-O Hat Tournament has been announced! Join us for this one-day Mixed Hat Tournament. We will have separate Middle School and High School divisions. All levels of ultimate players are welcome, from West Seattle as well as anyone willing to drive to our “island.” This is a great opportunity to meet other players and pick up some skills as you see them on the field.

A Hat Tournament is where players will be “randomly” placed on teams, and the team plays several games against the other teams at the tournament. Teams will be constructed so that there will be roughly even skills and gender ratios.

Please email questions to wshsfrisbee@gmail,com, or check out our website westsideultimate.org for any FAQs.

Register for Delridge Disc-O

When you register at DiscNW, you can choose the fee ($0, $10, $20) that fits best with your current financial situation. All proceeds will benefit DiscNW’s Youth Development Fund.

Middle School Players will be 11-15 years old and High School Players will be 14-19 years old on June 4th. The registration asks for experience and what types of teams players may have played with, and this will help with balancing the teams.

On the day of the tournament, players should bring a white jersey/shirt, a dark jersey/shirt, non-metal cleats or other shoes to play on turf, and a water bottle, a great attitude, and optionally a snack. We will be providing some water to refill water bottles and some fruit.