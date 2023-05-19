Japanese Story Time, food, drink, music, more on the list for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Chuck Jacobs)

This is just some of what’s on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for today/tonight!

COFFEE BENEFIT: As previewed here, Genesee Hill Elementary PTA is urging support today for Hotwire Coffee (4426 California SW), which usually gives the PTA a portion of proceeds on third Fridays. Open until 6 pm.

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of plants, until 3 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

JAPANESE STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), Sayoko is bringing back Japanese-language Story Time! (Not library-sponsored, so it’s not on the SPL calendar)

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open for visits at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

UNITED FOR INFRASTRUCTURE: 3-8 pm at the Georgetown Steam Plant (6524 Ellis Ave. S.), infrastructure fans unite!

VISCON CELLARS: Stop by Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

WINE WALK: Sold out, so we’re just noting that The Junction will be busier tonight with more than a dozen venues participating in the spring Wine Walk.

DICK’S DRIVE-IN TRUCK: Back in West Seattle for the second time in a week! 5-8 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), where live music will also be happening 6-8 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE AFTER HOURS: 6-9 pm, hang out, chow down, have fun. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

SONGWRITER SHOWCASE: 6 pm signups, 6:30 pm music, at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

MUSIC AT TIM’S TAVERN: Deal (celebrating the Grateful Dead) takes the stage tonight. Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm. (16th/98th, White Center)

MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: Alan Ehrlich performs, 7-9 pm (5612 California SW).

THEATER: Third weekend for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Tickets here.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!