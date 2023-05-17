West Seattle, Washington

In case you wondered too: Yes, that’s wildfire smoke

May 17, 2023 3:15 pm
The quality of the light outside is a bit reminiscent of late summer. That’s in part because of wildfire smoke that has drifted this way from Alberta. The National Weather Service tweeted a satellite image of the “high-level” smoke this morning, as well as photos of a redder-than-usual rising sun. Air-quality maps don’t show much trouble down here at ground level, though (here’s Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, here’s PurpleAir). The NWS’s latest forecast discussion notes, “Smoke should remain aloft with no major impacts expected at the surface but, could lead to a picturesque sunrise/sunset. For tonight, generally benign conditions are expected. … There’s a possibility we’ll continue to see more smoke/haze into Thursday but winds are showing signs of shifting.” As for the fires themselves, the CBC says almost 100 fires are burning in Alberta.

  • Rhonda May 17, 2023 (3:37 pm)
    That explains the very slight orange/yellow glow around my shadow on the walkway. I thought I was imagining it.

  • Thank you! May 17, 2023 (3:39 pm)
    I love when I come to the WS blog for a question and my answer is right there! Keep up the good work! 

