West Seattle, Washington

25 Thursday

59℉

HPAC in South Delridge, WSTC with Sound Transit, EPA on cleanup, more for your West Seattle Thursday

May 25, 2023 10:30 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

(California Poppy, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

Starting our list, three community meetings tonight:

SUPERFUND CLEANUP: 6 pm online, the EPA is hosting a meeting to explain the new Superfund cleanup proposal for the Duwamish River’s East Waterway alongside Harbor Island, as previewed here, where you’ll find the meeting-access link.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm, online, with guests from Sound Transit (for a West Seattle light-rail update) and Metro, plus board elections. We’ll add the video/phone access info to our calendar listing as soon as we get it.

HPAC IN SOUTH DELRIDGE: 7 pm at Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (9414 Delridge Way SW), HPAC meets in-person to talk about the city’s South Delridge Action Plan.

Here’s what else is happening today/tonight:

CONVERSATION & FRIENDSHIP CORNER: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm Thursdays.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Swagg-n-Wagon will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a three-mile run!

COOKING CLASS – SALADS: Just in time for cool summer dining! 5 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – RSVP before you go.

BEER-B-Q: 5-8 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), Seattle Beer Week – with meat!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: Second of two free WSCO concerts this week, 7 pm in the auditorium at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) – our calendar listing has details.

THEATER: Final week for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Tickets here.

There’s even more in our calendar!

Share This

No Replies to "HPAC in South Delridge, WSTC with Sound Transit, EPA on cleanup, more for your West Seattle Thursday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.