HPAC in South Delridge, WSTC with Sound Transit, EPA on cleanup, more for your West Seattle Thursday

Starting our list, three community meetings tonight:

SUPERFUND CLEANUP: 6 pm online, the EPA is hosting a meeting to explain the new Superfund cleanup proposal for the Duwamish River’s East Waterway alongside Harbor Island, as previewed here, where you’ll find the meeting-access link.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm, online, with guests from Sound Transit (for a West Seattle light-rail update) and Metro, plus board elections. We’ll add the video/phone access info to our calendar listing as soon as we get it.

HPAC IN SOUTH DELRIDGE: 7 pm at Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (9414 Delridge Way SW), HPAC meets in-person to talk about the city’s South Delridge Action Plan.

Here’s what else is happening today/tonight:

CONVERSATION & FRIENDSHIP CORNER: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm Thursdays.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Swagg-n-Wagon will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a three-mile run!

COOKING CLASS – SALADS: Just in time for cool summer dining! 5 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – RSVP before you go.

BEER-B-Q: 5-8 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), Seattle Beer Week – with meat!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: Second of two free WSCO concerts this week, 7 pm in the auditorium at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) – our calendar listing has details.

THEATER: Final week for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Tickets here.

