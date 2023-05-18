Hit-run driver damages Taquitos Feliz truck north of Lincoln Park

Thanks for the tips. A hit-and-run driver hit and damaged the Taquitos Feliz taco truck at the gas station/mini-mart north of Lincoln Park around 7 pm. Police told us the driver was trying to turn into the gas station but hit the truck instead.
No serious injuries reported, though SFD was called to the scene a second time to check someone out. The driver was reported to have left the car near the station and gone into Lincoln Park on foot; we don’t know yet if police ever caught up with him.
