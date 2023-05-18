Hit-run driver damages Taquitos Feliz truck north of Lincoln Park

(WSB photo)

Thanks for the tips. A hit-and-run driver hit and damaged the Taquitos Feliz taco truck at the gas station/mini-mart north of Lincoln Park around 7 pm. Police told us the driver was trying to turn into the gas station but hit the truck instead.

(Photo sent by Nicole)

No serious injuries reported, though SFD was called to the scene a second time to check someone out. The driver was reported to have left the car near the station and gone into Lincoln Park on foot; we don’t know yet if police ever caught up with him.