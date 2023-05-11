Here’s when West Seattle wading pools (including Hiawatha!), Colman Pool, Highland Park Spraypark will open this year



(Colman Pool, photographed in 2017 by Long Bach Nguyen)

For everyone wondering when the city will open its outdoor aquatic facilities this year – the answer is just in from Seattle Parks and Rec. We’ve pulled out the West Seattle/South Park-specific info:

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Opening May 27th and open every day of the week, 11 am-8 pm, through Labor Day.

COLMAN POOL: West Seattle’s only city-run outdoor pool will start daily operations June 24th and continue through Labor Day. See the schedule details here. No mention of “preseason” weekends, so we’re doublechecking on that. (Note that it will be closed to the general public July 6 through 8 and July 14 and 15 for swim meets.)

WADING POOLS: Here’s the plan for West Seattle/South Park – and yes, Hiawatha WILL be open, the city says:

Delridge – 6/28-8/18, Wed/Thurs/Fri, 12-5:30 pm

EC Hughes – 6/26-8/20, Mon/Tue/Sun, 12-7 pm

Hiawatha – 6/29-8/19, Thurs/Fri/Sat, 12-6:30 pm

Lincoln Park – 6/24-9/4, daily, 12-7 pm

South Park – 6/26-8/16, Mon/Tue/Wed, 12-7 pm

As always, the city reminds you, wading pools “are open on sunny days when the temperature is forecast to be 70 degrees or above.” You can call 206-684-7796 during the season for a recording updated daily regarding what’s open and what isn’t.

P.S. The city still has lots of job opportunities, for lifeguards, for example – info here.