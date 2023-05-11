West Seattle, Washington

11 Thursday

Here’s when West Seattle wading pools (including Hiawatha!), Colman Pool, Highland Park Spraypark will open this year

May 11, 2023 12:50 pm
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks


(Colman Pool, photographed in 2017 by Long Bach Nguyen)

For everyone wondering when the city will open its outdoor aquatic facilities this year – the answer is just in from Seattle Parks and Rec. We’ve pulled out the West Seattle/South Park-specific info:

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Opening May 27th and open every day of the week, 11 am-8 pm, through Labor Day.

COLMAN POOL: West Seattle’s only city-run outdoor pool will start daily operations June 24th and continue through Labor Day. See the schedule details here. No mention of “preseason” weekends, so we’re doublechecking on that. (Note that it will be closed to the general public July 6 through 8 and July 14 and 15 for swim meets.)

WADING POOLS: Here’s the plan for West Seattle/South Park – and yes, Hiawatha WILL be open, the city says:

Delridge – 6/28-8/18, Wed/Thurs/Fri, 12-5:30 pm

EC Hughes – 6/26-8/20, Mon/Tue/Sun, 12-7 pm

Hiawatha – 6/29-8/19, Thurs/Fri/Sat, 12-6:30 pm

Lincoln Park – 6/24-9/4, daily, 12-7 pm

South Park – 6/26-8/16, Mon/Tue/Wed, 12-7 pm

As always, the city reminds you, wading pools “are open on sunny days when the temperature is forecast to be 70 degrees or above.” You can call 206-684-7796 during the season for a recording updated daily regarding what’s open and what isn’t.

P.S. The city still has lots of job opportunities, for lifeguards, for example – info here.

1 Reply to "Here's when West Seattle wading pools (including Hiawatha!), Colman Pool, Highland Park Spraypark will open this year"

  • KB1000 May 11, 2023 (1:35 pm)
    Reply

    Any word if Seattle Parks & Rec. will be fixing the spray park at Highland Park? As of last August, there was only one bucket left on the water bucket water toy and now there are none. They have all been broken or torn off. That part of the spray park doesn’t really work without the buckets to fill with water. It’s such a fun part too, the kiddos love the anticipation of a full bucket of water dumping on them unexpectedly. 

