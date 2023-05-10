Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Looking toward Alki from offshore – photo by Lewis Leiboh)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HISTORY HOUR: The Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) presents, for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: “Hidden Histories: The South Vietnamese Side of the Vietnam War.” 1 pm, free, but please contact SCWS to RSVP.

SOFTBALL: The Metro League tournament is at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), with both local teams playing this afternoon (and possibly this evening, if they win), starting with Chief Sealth IHS vs. Lincoln at 1:30 and West Seattle HS vs. Ingraham at 3:30.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Still good for beach walking – it’s out to -2.2 feet at 3:10 pm.

BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS plays Seattle Prep in a must-win postseason game, 4:30 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd, White Center).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – fix it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 6: Here’s where to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

JAZZ NIGHT: 6:30 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm online meeting, including an update on the legislative session with 34th District legislators and state Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz, plus an update from King County Proecutor Leesa Manion – more agenda highlights plus the registration link are here.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

