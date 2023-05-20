HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Bee Festival, sweet as honey

High Point Commons Park and Lanham Place to its west [map] are a hive of activity for this afternoon’s West Seattle Bee Festival. At the WS Bee Garden, north end of the park, Puget Sound Beekeepers are selling honey and answering lots of questions.

The entertainment is in keeping with the theme – Ella Bella Bee and the Pollinators performed in the first hour.

Not far from the Amphitheater, toward the south end of Lanham, we found Chance (below) and Blue, Seattle Police horses (based in West Seattle, on the southwest side of Westcrest Park):

Other city departments and services are there too – including the Seattle Public Library Bookmobile:

You can find out about local nonprofits, too – among those with booths/tables are the West Seattle Food Bank, West Seattle Cooperative Preschools, and Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association (whose work includes lots of nature stewardship). The festival continues until 3 pm.