HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Hop & Shop!

Been to any of the West Seattle Art Hop & Shop stops yet? As we’ve been previewing, you have 25 options for places to visit and see art as well as the artists who made it, with multiple artists hosted at most stops. We went to the collection of studios known as The Building in lower Gatewood – where you’ll find art throughout, well, the building – work by Stephen Rock is in this stairwell, for example:

Artists there for the Art Hop & Shop include Kelly Marshall:

And Nichole DeMent:

The Building is at 4316 SW Othello. From there, we hopped over to C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor):

Art that you can see and shop there includes paintings by Skye Shadow:

West Seattle Art Hop & Shop continues until 5 pm today, with endless opportunities to browse and buy (need a Mother’s Day gift?). You can decide where to explore via either (or both!) of these two map versions – online, here (click on any location and it’ll open bubbles with artists and samples of their work) and printable, here. This is an all-volunteer event; organizers say they “wanted to create an event that showcases every artist and everything that makes them unique.”