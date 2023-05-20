HAPPENING NOW: South Delridge Farmers’ Market opens 2023 season

The South Delridge Farmers’ Market is back for a third season, and now it’s weekly! Thirteen vendors are there for the first week – Amanda and family make and sell Ma&Pops, frozen treats with three flavors today, Hibiscus Tea, Strawberry, or Spicy Watermelon:

Ma&Pops’ philosophy is “inspired by our Caribbean and Southern roots to make flavors that provoke a nostalgia and connection to the African diaspora.” Also at the market today, another family-run small business – Wayde and Joey are from Ube Overload, which she founded from “my love of ube and Filipino flavors that I bring from my childhood”:

Their ube-centered treats include mochi bites, cookies, and crinkles. The market, presented by African Community Housing & Development, is happening 10 am-2 pm every Saturday through October in the courtyard at Hope Academy (9421 18th SW).