Friends of Roxhill Elementary invites businesses to promote themselves while supporting students

Fundraising season is reaching a crescendo, and this announcement is for local businesses – a way to promote themselves while supporting students. From Friends of Roxhill Elementary:

Roxhill Elementary is a Title 1 public school, meaning that a high percentage of students live in low-income households. This year, we are working with 5th graders to produce a high-quality yearbook that will be distributed to every student regardless of their family’s ability to pay for one.

You can help support your local school and students in your community by buying an ad to promote your business in our yearbook. This helps offset the cost of yearbooks for families who cannot pay for one themselves and introduces families to local businesses they can support. Best of all, it ensures that ALL students can keep this memento of their elementary school days.

Ads are affordable and help build awareness in your immediate community. Roxhill Elementary is made up of ~245 students and 50 teachers and staff members. All ads are printed in color and yearbooks will be distributed at the end of June 2023.

Ad Pricing:

⅛ page (2.75”x 4.25”): $40

¼ page (4.25” x 5.5”): $75

½ page (8.5” x 5.5”): $150

Fill out this form by Tuesday, May 9 or email us at friendsofroxhill@gmail.com. Thanks for supporting our Roxhill RoxStars!