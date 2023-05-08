West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Spokane Street Viaduct repaving may happen sooner than previously expected

May 8, 2023 7:44 pm
Discussions of the hole that shut down the state-owned ramp from the West Seattle Bridge to Highway 99 (reopening tomorrow) have swerved into concerns about the condition of the city-owned Spokane Street Viaduct. (That’s the formal name for the east half of the West Seattle Bridge, from Highway 99 to I-5.) Those concerns also came up during the 2 1/2-year repair closure of the west half of the West Seattle Bridge. The eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct, not part of the repair project, did close for work including pothole repairs multiple times during those 2 1/2 years, and SDOT did deck scanning for a more extensive assessment. Then in July of last year, the city announced it had received a $5 million federal grant to resurface the entire eastbound side of the SSV. At the time of that announcement, SDOT told us that resurfacing would happen in “the next few years.” So we asked last week where that plan stands, and got this answer today from SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson with a somewhat speedier timeline: “We are currently in the design phase of this project, and anticipate starting construction as soon as next year. The construction work will address the frequent overlay issues that we have been encountering on the eastbound lanes of the Spokane St Viaduct.” The eastbound lanes are on the original 1940s-built SSV structure; the westbound side was built a decade-plus ago to widen it

  • OP May 8, 2023 (8:02 pm)
    Sigh. The chucks and chunks of concrete that line the SSV along the left
    lane is maddening. All that time to make long-term, clearly needed
    fixes and they didn’t take advantage of it. How does this not frustrate
    any forward-thinking human being. Glad the powers that are finally
    motivated to do something, but geezus….

  • Curios George May 8, 2023 (8:37 pm)
    For the last 5+ years I’ve gone to the find it fix it site making known the pot holes on the eastbound lanes of the SSV too no avail. So what are we going too do about the potholes and loose pieces of cement on the road until this project is done…Traffic dodge ball?

