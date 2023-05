(WSB photo, April 22)

If you dropped off recyclables during Fauntleroy Church‘s spring Recycle Roundup> on Earth Day, here’s the tally, reported today by Judy Pickens:

450 people took advantage of 1 Green Planet‘s free, responsible recycling. The day’s take of just over 14 tons of recyclables brings the total since these roundups began, in 2010, to more than 336 tons. The fall event will be on Saturday, September 23.