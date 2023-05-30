FOLLOWUP: Condition of another Roxy’s Casino shooting victim improves

(WSB photo, Saturday night)

We’ve been seeking followup information today on Saturday night’s three shootings in our area. Law enforcement isn’t releasing any new information in any of the cases. But we’ve learned that the condition of another of the three Roxy’s Casino shooting victims has improved. Harborview Medical Center told us yesterday that the female victim had improved to serious condition, while the two men remained in critical condition; when we checked again this afternoon, HMC said one of the men also has improved to serious condition, leaving one man still critical. The victims have not been publicly identified; WSB commenters say the woman and one man are casino employees. King County Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate the shooting, which was reported just before 11 pm Saturday. The only public comment from Roxy’s/Roxbury Lanes, via social media: “We’re remaining closed until Thursday, June 1st. We’re still processing and coping with the tragic event. There are no words except we want to thank the community for commenting, calling and showing support.”