ELECTION 2023: You’ll vote on Veterans, Seniors, Human Services Levy renewal in August, after King County Council vote today

The next countywide levy vote has been finalized: The King County Council voted this afternoon to send the a href=”https://kingcounty.gov/elected/executive/constantine/initiatives/veterans-seniors-levy.aspx” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy renewal to voters on the August 1st primary ballot. Though there were various proposals to change the amount, our area’s County Councilmember Joe McDermott confirms that the originally proposed 10 cents per $1,000 assessed value is what he and his colleagues approved. As originally noted in February, this renews a six-year levy that expires this year. Here again is how the original announcement’s one-sheet summarized the levy’s intent:

If renewed, the levy will:

• Fund permanent supportive housing, specifically for veterans

• Keep reducing veteran homelessness

• Expand investments in the human services workforce

• Double current funding for senior centers

• Maintain access to counseling and mental health supports for veterans and seniors

• Dedicate King County staff to strengthen resident and resource connections

• Deepen community-centered programming for survivors of gender-based violence

The 10 cents per $1,000 assessed value is the same rate as the expiring version of the levy as passed by voters in 2017. You can read the full legislation (and see all the alternatives that were proposed) here.