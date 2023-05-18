West Seattle, Washington

18 Thursday

ELECTION 2023: No new filings for local offices on Day 4 of Filing Week

May 18, 2023 7:33 pm
One day left in King County Elections‘ Filing Week. No one new filed today to run for the three major local offices whose incumbents are leaving – Seattle City Council District 1, King County Council District 8, and Seattle School Board District 6 – so the lineups, so far, are the same ones we reported last night. Anyone still planning to jump into the race for any of those (or other) offices has until 4 pm Friday to file; here’s how. Primary Election Day is August 1st.

