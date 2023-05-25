ELECTION 2023: 9th candidate for Seattle City Council District 1, sort of. Plus: Got a question for June 6 forum?

Though Friday was the last day to file, King County Elections briefly listed a surprise 9th candidate for Seattle City Council District 1 on its website Wednesday [screenshot]: Vincent Auger, whose mailing and email addresses cross-referenced to the local Socialist Workers Party HQ. Some hours after we spotted that, the list went back to the previous eight, whose names will appear on the ballot in this order:

Lucy Barefoot

Stephen Brown

Jean Iannelli Craciun

Rob Saka

Preston Anderson

Maren Costa

Mia Jacobson

Phil Tavel

We asked KCE about the mysterious, short-lived “ninth candidate” and got the answer this morning from spokesperson Halei Watkins, who said Auger “is a declared write-in candidate for D1 but he should not appear on the website as a listed candidate.” (Nor on the ballot, though as always there’ll be a line where you can write in anyone you want.)

Meantime, we are now 12 days away from our first in-person forum in the race, Tuesday, June 6, at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (35th/Myrtle). We’ve invited all eight candidates who formally filed. We’re presenting the forum in collaboration with the District 1 Community Network; the coalition’s organizations have been invited to submit questions, and we’re also opening that invitation to you – send suggested questions to westseattleblog@gmail.com and please put D-1 CANDIDATE QUESTION in the subject line. We plan to get more questions and answers during the forum by keeping strict time limits. If you want to be there to see and hear the candidates for yourself, doors will open at 6 pm for an informal community information fair, and the forum will start at 6:45 pm. Voting starts when you get your ballot after they’re mailed July 12th, and ends August 1st.