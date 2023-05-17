ELECTION 2023: 3 days into Filing Week, here’s who’s running

Time for our nightly update on who’s officially filed for the three major local offices that’ll be on the ballot this fall without incumbents. This was the third day of King County Elections’ Filing Week, which ends at 4 pm Friday. From the running list, here’s the update:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 1

After two more filings today, all six of the people who previously announced plans to run have filed.

Preston Anderson (Wednesday)

Stephen Brown (Monday)

Maren Costa (Tuesday)

Jean Iannelli Craciun (Monday)

Rob Saka (Monday)

Phil Tavel (Wednesday)

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, DISTRICT 6

Three people are running, after another filing today.

Rosie McCarter (Monday)

Gina Topp (Tuesday)

Maryanne Wood (Wednesday)

KING COUNTY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 8

No new filings today.

Sofia Aragon (Tuesday)

GoodSpaceGuy (Tuesday)

Teresa Mosqueda (Monday)

Since each of these races has three or more candidates, they’ll all be on the August 1st ballot. Filing for these offices or others up for election this fall can be done online until that 4 pm Friday (May 19th) deadline.