Dick’s Drive-In burger truck visiting West Seattle twice in next 2 weeks

(WSB photo – Dick’s Drive-In truck during February visit to Highland Park Corner Store)

If you’re a fan of Dick’s Drive-In burgers and/or shakes, you have two upcoming opportunities to get them without leaving West Seattle. Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) is hosting the Dick’s truck on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – Saturday, May 13th – for hungry shoppers in HP. Hours that day will be 11 am-2 p. Then on Friday, May 19th, the Dick’s truck makes a dinnertime visit to Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) as part of the Seattle Beer Week kickoff – 5 to 8 pm. Live music too!