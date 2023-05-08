CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Sentencing in Westwood Village Target standoff

(WSB photo, January 2022)

A King County Superior Court judge has sentenced 32-year-old Timothy Clemans to just over six years for trying to take hostages at Westwood Village Target in January of last year, leading to a six-hour standoff. Clemans represented himself at trial in March, and a jury found him guilty of attempted first-degree kidnapping. Court documents from Clemans’s sentencing hearing last Friday say the only person in attendance besides court personnel was the defendant’s mother. But as we noted last month, the court received a statement from a Target employee listed as a victim in this case, saying that she believes “putting … someone mentally ill in prison for 12+ months is absolutely pointless because you wouldn’t be fixing his problems, you’d just be punishing a sick man.” Prosecutors note that Clemans was found mentally competent to stand trial, and said that although alternatives to incarceration were tried in previous cases, he was uncooperative. His prior felony convictions were for harassment and third-degree assault (backstory here). His 73.5-month sentence is the top of the standard range, 61.5 months, plus a 12-month enhancement for using a deadly weapon (a knife he had taken off a shelf in the store). Judge Marshall Ferguson‘s order also includes three years of probation (“community custody”) after Clemans gets out, and a requirement that he “comply with all recommended mental-health treatment.” He gets credit for the time he already has spent behind bars since his arrest, about a year and a third.