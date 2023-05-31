COUNTDOWN: Less than 1 week until our first forum for City Council District 1 candidates

(City of Seattle map showing District 1’s new boundaries)

We’re now just six days away from our first forum in the City Council District 1 race, next Tuesday (June 6), 6:45 pm (after a 6 pm neighborhood-info fair). Seven of the eight candidates have confirmed they’ll be there – in first-name alphabetical order:

Jean Iannelli Craciun

Maren Costa

Mia Jacobson

Phil Tavel

Preston Anderson

Rob Saka

Stephen Brown

You’re welcome to come see the candidates answer questions in person; the forum will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (northeast corner of 35th and Myrtle) – we’re video-recording it too so you can watch later if you can’t be there. Potential questions are welcome in advance; the District 1 Community Network, which is collaborating with WSB to present the forum, is asking its member organizations for question suggestions, and we’re asking you. Thanks to everyone who’s sent them so far; if you have one, please send it to our general email address, westseattleblog@gmail.com, and please indicate in the subject line that it’s a candidate-forum question. Primary election voting starts in just six weeks – ballots are scheduled to be mailed July 12th.