COUNTDOWN: 11 days until 400+ sales on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023

We continue in the throes of mapmaking for the 17th almost-annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 13th. As announced in our previous update, this is the first time more than 400 sellers have registered! Each sale listing has a short description of highlights, and searching the database, along with many other things, we see 107 sales mentioning toys, 68 sales mentioning tools, 45 mentioning bikes and/or bike gear, 32 mentioning baby stuff, 28 mentioning antiques, 27 mentioning plants, 12 planning lemonade stands … You’ll be able to search the online map for any keyword that interests you. That version of the map, and the printable list, both numbered so that sellers can tell the world “hey, come see us at sale #xx,” will both be linked here and at westseattlegaragesale.com by this Saturday morning (May 6), so everyone has a week to plan. (If you miss the announcement when that’s all ready, just check our navigation bar/menu, as it’ll be linked there too until Sale Day is over.) Any questions, email our main mailbox – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! More previews to come …