Corner Bar on the road, Skylark spelling, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Schmitz Preserve Park – photo by Jay Speidell)

For the rest of your Friday, here are the highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Ready to continue spring planting once the rain stops? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of plants, until 3 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open for visits at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

CINCO DE MAYO PARTY: 4-9 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), with beer specials and Mexican food.

VISCON CELLARS: Perfect night to stop by Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

HPIC CORNER BAR ON THE ROAD: 6-10 pm with music, friends, and fun, presented by Highland Park Improvement Club at West Seattle Golf Course. All ages! (4470 35th SW)

FYI – SWSHS SPRING GALA: Ticket sales are over so this is mostly a reminder that, if you have ticket(s), tonight’s the night for the Southwest Seattle Historical Society Spring Gala at Salty’s on Alki, 6 pm. (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor)

SPORTS: Baseball postseason continues with Chief Sealth IHS in a must-win Metro League tournament game vs. Ingraham, 7 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd, White Center).

SPELLING AT THE SKYLARK: Spelldown: An Adult Spelling Bee is back, with contestants chosen from the audience! Doors at 7 pm, Spelldown at 8 pm. Tickets $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THEATER: Second night for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Tickets here.

SOUND BATH WITH INNER ALCHEMY: 7:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!