Community Garage Sale Day and other notes for your sunny West Seattle Saturday

Leading the list of what’s happening as your weekend begins – West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023 is here!

Some started early, like Gladys at Sale #73, where they’re raising money for The Mount. This is the first year that more than 400 sales registered to be on the map, which you’ll find here, along with links to the printable list and mini-lists we’ve published this week – benefit sales, big sales, business sales, plant sales, pet-item sales, and sales expecting to offer lemonade stands (and what a day for them). Also check that page for announcements and last-minute cancellations. Whether you’re selling or shopping, if you have a fun photo, email or text it (please include the sale #). Updates all day!

Also on the list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAMP OUT HUNGER: Before you head out for the day, get your bag of nonperishable food donations out by your mailbox or wherever you get your mail, so your letter carrier can pick it up for this one-day nationwide door-to-door food drive.

FREE FIT4BABY CLASS: 9 am at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 9:30 am-3 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, selling a vast variety of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN PEONY FESTIVAL: 10 am-4 pm, celebrate peony blossoms with cultural activities at the garden. More info here. Continues Sunday. (5640 16th SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:15-10:45 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

DICK’S DRIVE-IN TRUCK: The famous Dick’s truck brings burgers and shakes to Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) 11 am-2 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: You’re invited to visit the home of West Seattle’s history noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

HERON’S NEST MUSIC FESTIVAL: 1-9 pm, enjoy music and more while supporting this cool green haven uphill from the Duwamish River. (4818 Puget Way SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Taste, sip, buy student-produced wine at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor; 6000 16th SW), 1-6 pm.

CHOIR CONCERT: 3 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), the Boeing Employees Choir invites you to a free concert.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: 6 pm, Babes in Canyon, live at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

BASEBALL: 7 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd), West Seattle HS plays Lincoln for the Metro League title.

THE MAMA-LOGUES: The “comedy show about motherhood” is back, 7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

SILENT DISCO: Dance up a storm with music only you can hear, 7-9:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

THEATER: Second weekend for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Tickets here.

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, for live music with Bad With Birds, Pent Up!, Hillwood, $10 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT TIM’S TAVERN: 7:30 pm show at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th) – Planets in the Ocean, Guest Directors, Tiny Jackets. All ages. More info here.

OUT AT THE BOX: Drag show at Box Bar (5401 California SW), 9:30 pm. 21+.

If you have a show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? for our calendar … please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!