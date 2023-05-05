Celebration of Life planned May 13 for Helen Sardarov, 1921-2023

Family and friends will gather May 13 to celebrate the life of Helen Sardarov. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Helen Sardarov, June 16, 1921-March 4, 2023

Born to immigrants Hilda (Hakala) and Milo Jonovich from the edges of Europe in the rural community of Teanaway, Washington, Helen lived a century full of life that her parents from Finland and Montenegro could not have imagined. When Helen, her brother and parents moved to Seattle in 1936, they added 4 new residents to city’s 366,000. Her parents ran boarding houses, filled with fellow immigrants seeking community and companionship. She anglicized her name from Jelena to Helen and embraced what was then a small city. Family lore says she met her husband Frank after sneaking out with her friend Mil to a “Slavic Youth” dance. They were married 62 years, until Frank’s death on December 21, 2004. They built a house in West Seattle in the late 1940s where she lived until 2022.

Helen graduated with a secretarial degree from Edison Vocational Technical Institute. “Not much choice,” she said, “being a woman.” Nevertheless, she excelled at every position: her smarts, promise, and dependability did not go unnoticed. By the end of her career, she was a “Secretary 3” at the UW Library. She had immense pride that her daughters (Linda Clevering and Barbara Sardarov) and granddaughters (Sara, Karen, and Marie Clevering, and Kate LaSpina) had their choice of professions and graduated from college.

Helen rarely slowed down. Her garden was a magical delight for grandchildren; her raspberry jam was hoarded — relished. And she traveled, from the “Old Country” to Hong Kong and Oklahoma, where Linda and her family lived. Her daily schedule revolved around reading, educating herself, exercising, and volunteering. Never a fan of driving, she confidently rode the bus or walked for her regular errands and exercise.

Helen was stubborn, fiercely loyal, quiet, humble, and much loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 13 from 11-2 at the Alki Beach Bathhouse, 2701 Alki Ave SW.

You may share memories at westfordfuneralhome.com.