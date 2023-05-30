Celebration of Life planned June 11 for Lacey Watson, 1982-2023

Family and friends will gather June 11th to celebrate the life of Lacey Watson. Here’s what they are sharing with her community now:

Lacey Jayne Watson, 41, of West Seattle, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. Lacey is predeceased by her grandparents, Millicent and Wallace Reid. She is survived by her parents, David and Donna Watson; her fiancé, Justin Pace; grandparents, Harry and Connie Watson; and her sisters, Brooke Gower and Melissa Watson (Brian Nowka).

She is also survived by her uncles, Drew Watson (Becky), Daniel Watson (Mary), Darren Watson (Jackie), Dustin Watson (Jolanta), Wallace Reid (Jayne), and Michael Michalski (Denise); her many cousins; her beloved nephews and nieces, Matthew, Braydon, Emily, Ashley, and Mahayla; as well as countless friends.

Lacey’s cancer started at age 25. During 10 years in remission, she gave life it all and accomplished so much in a short time.

She continued her education, receiving a Bachelor and Master’s Degree in Business and International Management from City University of Seattle.

Lacey became a Broker and President of Customs Brokers and International Freight Forwarders. She truly loved her work in making the “world move.” Lacey did volunteer work in the schools of Seattle and became active in politics.

Lacey was a role model for all; her smile and wonderful sense of humor will never be forgotten. She is dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, June 11th. Please find celebration details, and share remembrances at forevermissed.com/lacey-jayne-watson.