Family and friends will gather June 10th to celebrate the life of Betty Spadoni. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Elizabeth “Betty” Spadoni

December 3rd, 1955-January 31st, 2023

On Monday, January 31st, we lost Betty to the battle she has had with her health in recent years. In true Betty form, she fought fiercely and never lost the spark we love so much.

Betty’s personality was one of a kind. Her quick wit and “always something to say” humor was what she was known for by friends and family. Born into the infamous Spadoni family to Dorothy and Henry in 1955, she was one of ten siblings that were raised in West Seattle. She joins her family including five of her brothers and sisters in paradise and leaves behind her children Jason Holmes, Sarah Holmes, and Mariah Lillie, as well as grandchildren Bella, Sicily, Jason Jr., Hudson, and Marquis. This is in addition to her four living siblings, Don (Judy), Marianne (Dan), Irene (Doug), and Steve (Debbie) as well as many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Always gaining energy from interacting with others, Betty spent her career working around people. This included being a lunch lady at Our Lady of Guadalupe school and working at her family-owned and operated restaurant Whizburger/ Huckleberry Square in Burien.

A celebration of life for Betty will be held at St. Bernadette Hall at 11 am on June 10th at St. Bernadette Parish School, 1028 SW 128th, Burien.