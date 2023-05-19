CAN YOU HELP? Little lost penguin helps out at grocery store, needs to go home

From Shelby at Metropolitan Market in Admiral:

This little penguin got separated from their people over the weekend at our store, Metropolitan Market at Admiral, and they are very anxious to be reunited.

They’ve been helping us out in Floral, Sushi (which they did very much enjoy doing quality control tasting), and Produce, which I think is their favorite department, for some reason…

Still, there is no place like home and they would love to be found. Inquiries can be made with any of the front-end managers. We have them safe in our office. They are clearly very loved and must be very missed.