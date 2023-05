Thanks to David for the report: “Looks like we have brown water coming out of our faucets in Upper Gatewood area of West Seattle (I’m near the intersection of 39th Avenue SW and SW Holden).” He called Seattle Public Utilities – always report it via 206-386-1800 – and they attributed it to annual hydrant testing; as noted here last week, a change in procedure is believed to be stirring up sediment (mostly rust) in the lines more than previously.