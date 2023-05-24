BIZNOTE: West Seattle Coworking celebrates new space

(WSB photos)

Want to get out of the home office, without leaving West Seattle? That’s just one reason to check out West Seattle Coworking (WSB sponsor), which just celebrated the grand opening of its brand-new space at 9030 35th SW [map].

Co-proprietors Ross and Crystal Bevilacqua were joined by West Seattle Chamber of Commerce leaders and members for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and party last night. They’ve opened this space in addition to their West Seattle Junction location (4452 California SW) and it’s truly new – they’re the first to occupy this space in the new mixed-use building.

The West Seattle Coworking space has a variety of ways in which you can work – open desks in shared space, or more-private areas:

If you need even more privacy for, say, a videoconference meeting or phone call, this room is set up for that:

West Seattle Coworking has meeting rooms, too, which are rentable even if you’re not an ongoing member:

And of course the other things a successful workplace needs, like a kitchen:

Want to check it out? The FAQ page on West Seattle Coworking’s website includes contact info for taking a tour, as well as lots of other info about how it works and what they offer; this page has rates for memberships and passes, plus a long list of what you get with a membership.