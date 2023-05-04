BIZNOTE: West Seattle Boat Swap this weekend at Mountain to Sound Outfitters

Whether you’re interested in selling or buying, you’re welcome at this weekend’s West Seattle Boat Swap:

Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) adds, “Last call to register to sell your kayaks, standup paddleboards, and accessories! Great weekend to buy affordable, lightly loved gear! Come by and take advantage on some great summer packages and exclusive deals.” It’s happening both days at the shop in The Triangle, 3602 SW Alaska, 11 am-4 pm (if you have items to sell, drop them off Saturday morning 9-11 am – pre-register here).