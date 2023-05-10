BIZNOTE: New pop-up in Senior Center of West Seattle’s corner space

Another pop-up shop has opened in the Senior Center of West Seattle‘s ground-level corner space at California/Oregon. Proprietor Sev Sengul, a West Seattle resident, is selling “handmade rugs, handmade antique decorative pillow covers, Turkish bath spa towels. and other unique stuff. Everything is handmade, from all over the world, very discounted price.” The shop is open daily 9:30 am-6 pm through May 29th. Purchases through Mother’s Day get a free gift of handmade jewelry.