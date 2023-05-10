BIZNOTE: Mother’s Day brunch at Lily’s

If you haven’t finalized plans for Mother’s Day (this Sunday, May 14th) yet, Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant proprietor Lily Anaya asked us to share this invitation:

On Sunday, May 14th, Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant will be hosting a special Mother’s Day brunch from 11 am to 1 pm. There will be a Mariachi band performing during this time to add to the festive atmosphere. However, the restaurant will remain open throughout the day to continue the celebration of all mothers.

We are excited to invite families to join us for a delicious meal and a fun-filled day at Lily’s. We will be offering a special menu for the occasion, featuring some of our most popular dishes as well as some new creations.

We look forward to welcoming many families to Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant this Mother’s Day!