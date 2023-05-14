ANOTHER SOFTBALL SHOWDOWN: One week until West Seattle Chamber vs. Junction

The high-school playoffs aren’t the only game in town – one week from today, the first-ever Battle for West Seattle softball game takes the field (though that field happens to be in White Center). The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce will face the West Seattle Junction Association. If you haven’t already seen it in our calendar, here’s what it’s all about:

As part of the celebration of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce’s 100th anniversary, the Chamber has challenged the West Seattle Junction Association to the first-ever Battle for West Seattle — a charity softball game benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank and White Center Food Bank!

This charity softball game is being hosted by The DubSea Fish Sticks at The Fryer. Tom Hutyler, the public-address announcer for the Seattle Mariners and a West Seattle local, will be announcing the game. The softball teams are made up of amateur players from local West Seattle businesses. It’s sure to be a home run, so come out to cheer on your favorite nonprofit or business!

All-ages General Admission tickets are $12/person and ages 3 & under are free. Things are heating up with the competition, so get your tickets now at http://battleforwestseattle.com! Sponsorships are also available for businesses wishing to support this community event.

Game Day Details:

Battle for West Seattle

Sunday, May 21st, 2023 at 12:05 pm

Mel Olson Stadium – Inside King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park

1321 SW 102nd