10 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Lincoln Park – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

It’s cooldown Tuesday! Here’s what’s ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Long-distance political advocacy and networking continues 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company – just drop in to join in. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: West Seattle HS plays Lake Washington in the opening round of the district tournament, 5:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

IMPROVE YOUR SPEAKING SKILLS: That’s part of what you can do with West Seattle Toastmasters 832, meeting online at 6:30 tonight.

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 3: Three West Seattle places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look into the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!