1 week until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. The map is now ready!

As promised, the map/list is ready one week in advance of the 17th almost-annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 13th. With more than 400 sellers registered for the first time, it’s an even-busier map than in years past. The online version is here, with viewing/searching tips beneath the map. The printable list of sales is here, 24 pages in PDF, with their numbers, addresses, and descriptions. The online map is best viewed on a laptop or desktop; each click of either the list at screen right or an individual sale marker will open a bubble with the description, so that’s the best way to browse if you’re just interested in sales near where you live, for example. Over the next week, we’ll be publishing preview lists and other updates, but for now, if you’re interested in getting an early start on planning where you’re going, that’s why we publish the list early. Official hours on sale day next Saturday are 9 am-3 pm; some sellers mention in their sale descriptions that they’re starting early and/or finishing late, and a few are adding days,

P.S. We alternate each year sorting the list by high to low zip codes, so last year’s numbering started in 98106, while this year starts in 98146 – Sale #1, for example, is the southernmost sale this year.)